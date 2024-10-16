iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.20 and last traded at $50.20, with a volume of 67855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.21.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.24 and its 200 day moving average is $50.13.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1401 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF

About iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 34.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 37.6% in the third quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 59,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 16,240 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 58,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after buying an additional 16,494 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 337,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,990,000 after buying an additional 15,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 58,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 21,242 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

