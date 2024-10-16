iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.20 and last traded at $50.20, with a volume of 67855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.21.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.24 and its 200 day moving average is $50.13.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1401 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.
The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.
