iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Stock Holdings Increased by Prospect Financial Services LLC

Prospect Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 464.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 458,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,355,000 after acquiring an additional 377,150 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 239.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ IJT opened at $139.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.86. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $102.64 and a 52-week high of $143.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.5237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.