ITV plc Declares Dividend of GBX 1.70 (LON:ITV)

ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share by the broadcaster on Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

ITV Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of ITV opened at GBX 78.65 ($1.03) on Wednesday. ITV has a twelve month low of GBX 55.49 ($0.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 89 ($1.16). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 79.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 78.07. The company has a market cap of £3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 702.73, a P/E/G ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.31.

Get ITV alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

About ITV

(Get Free Report)

ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include sports, drama, entertainment, factual, and news for its own channels and other broadcasters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.