J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Raised to $182.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $204.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.67.

JBHT opened at $174.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.70. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $153.12 and a twelve month high of $219.51.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 14.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $525,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,674.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $525,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,674.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Persio V. Lisboa purchased 600 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $163.47 per share, for a total transaction of $98,082.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,511.18. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,744,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,946,400,000 after purchasing an additional 80,123 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth $326,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 14,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

