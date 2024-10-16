Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 3,891 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 126,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab comprises about 1.2% of Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $8,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Nelson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 37,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.5% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 10,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sutton Place Investors LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 8,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

SCHW stock opened at $71.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.49. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $127.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.49%.

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 1,150 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $74,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,035,032.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $74,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,035,032.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $557,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 567,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,134,851.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,856 shares of company stock worth $6,398,604 in the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.82.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

