Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 679 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,077,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,898,000 after buying an additional 21,997 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 267.1% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $582.49 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $563.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $544.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $588.05.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

