Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 178.3% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 427.3% during the 3rd quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 73.8% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospect Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 22.1% in the third quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD opened at $302.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.17 and a 52-week high of $398.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.43. The company has a market capitalization of $73.57 billion, a PE ratio of 570.40, a P/E/G ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRWD. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, September 9th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.38, for a total transaction of $2,002,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 821,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,277,391.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $500,322.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,582,623.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.38, for a total value of $2,002,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 821,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,277,391.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,212 shares of company stock valued at $29,291,893. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

