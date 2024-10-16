Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Buys 1,331 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 40,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $61,365.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,617.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $117.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.46. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $85.79 and a 52-week high of $118.31.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.16. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 105.03%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.85.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

