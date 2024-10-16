Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Buys 1,683 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3,345.6% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 179,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,391,000 after purchasing an additional 174,171 shares during the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.3% in the first quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.9% in the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 253,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,412,000 after buying an additional 9,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth about $28,366,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.1 %

PEP opened at $175.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $173.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.08. The firm has a market cap of $241.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.03 and a twelve month high of $183.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.89.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 78.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEP. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.92.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

