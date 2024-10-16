Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 124,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 16.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 16.3% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of HST stock opened at $17.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.92 and a 1 year high of $21.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.43%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Host Hotels & Resorts

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.