Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,904 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,376,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,329,925,000 after buying an additional 3,044,611 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at about $910,220,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter worth about $874,748,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 48.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,906,877 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,518,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,674 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its stake in Salesforce by 376.1% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,442,453 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $370,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,472 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Salesforce from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.74.

NYSE:CRM opened at $288.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $279.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.68 and a twelve month high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total transaction of $229,434.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,072,660.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total transaction of $229,434.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,072,660.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider R David Schmaier sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total value of $295,425.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,257,813.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,412 shares of company stock valued at $20,212,507 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

