Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.74 Million Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1,600.0% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Price Performance

Shares of MELI stock opened at $2,033.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,023.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,754.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,141.04 and a 52-week high of $2,161.73. The stock has a market cap of $103.10 billion, a PE ratio of 90.99, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.95. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 37.55 EPS for the current year.

MELI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,175.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,283.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.