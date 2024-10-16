Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Has $651,000 Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,101 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $380,000. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $210.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.98, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $206.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.69. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.72 and a 12 month high of $236.90.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $676.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $470,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VEEV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.96.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

