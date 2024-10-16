Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Sells 4,262 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,262 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 116.6% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 726 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CSCO opened at $54.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $217.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.83. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $54.61.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 19.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $1,342,221.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,794,278.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $31,319.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,258,974.53. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $1,342,221.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,794,278.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,509,049 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Cisco Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.74.

Get Our Latest Report on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.