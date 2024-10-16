Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Sells 452 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 777.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $134.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.95. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $119.48 and a 52-week high of $161.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Diageo Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 3.2%.

DEO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Diageo

Diageo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.