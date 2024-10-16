Jason Industries (OTCMKTS:JASN) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Jason Industries Inc (OTCMKTS:JASN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and traded as high as $0.06. Jason Industries shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 238,800 shares traded.
Jason Industries Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.60.
Jason Industries Company Profile
Jason Industries is the parent company to a global family of manufacturing leaders within the seating, finishing, components and automotive acoustics markets, including Assembled Products (Buffalo Grove, Ill.), Janesville Acoustics (Southfield, Mich.), Metalex (Libertyville, Ill.), Milsco (Milwaukee, Wis.), Osborn (Richmond, Indiana and Burgwald, Germany) and Sealeze (Richmond, Va.).
