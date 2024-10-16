JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Short Interest Update

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,640,000 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the September 15th total of 7,110,000 shares. Approximately 7.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 755,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.8 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of JBG SMITH Properties from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.
JBG SMITH Properties Stock Performance
JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.14. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 25.40%. The business had revenue of $135.32 million for the quarter.
JBG SMITH Properties Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -50.36%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,359,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,941,000 after buying an additional 141,802 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 28.8% during the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,026,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,859,000 after purchasing an additional 452,901 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,295,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,733,000 after purchasing an additional 9,581 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,286,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,887,000 after purchasing an additional 153,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 7.1% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 191,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.
JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile
JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC, most notably National Landing. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.
