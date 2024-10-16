Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on QLYS. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Qualys from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Qualys from $167.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Qualys from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.08.

Qualys Stock Performance

Qualys stock opened at $126.03 on Wednesday. Qualys has a fifty-two week low of $119.32 and a fifty-two week high of $206.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.62.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $148.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.80 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 44.80% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Qualys will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $77,468.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,501,252.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total value of $164,654.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,885,508.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $77,468.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,501,252.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,535 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,140. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualys

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wallace Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Qualys by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its holdings in Qualys by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 12,630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Qualys by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,896 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

