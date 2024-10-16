JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Short Interest Update

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,960,000 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the September 15th total of 62,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 17.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms have commented on JBLU. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on JetBlue Airways from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded JetBlue Airways to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.80.

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $6.98. 4,857,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,272,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.72 and its 200-day moving average is $5.90. JetBlue Airways has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $7.65.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.26. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 10.29% and a negative net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 169.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

