JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.15 and last traded at $13.15, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.15.

JFE Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.06 and its 200 day moving average is $15.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Get JFE alerts:

JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter. JFE had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 6.56%.

JFE Company Profile

JFE Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in steel, engineering, and trading businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Steel segment produces and sells various steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials, as well as operates in the transportation, facility maintenance, and construction businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.