Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Insider Eric Allison Sells 27,817 Shares

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) insider Eric Allison sold 27,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $154,662.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 463,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,575,119.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of JOBY stock opened at $5.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.97. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $7.69.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 216.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 3,311.3% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 10,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Joby Aviation during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new position in Joby Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

