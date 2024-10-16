John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $50.74 and last traded at $50.61, with a volume of 51 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.03.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.02 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.57.
John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a positive return on equity of 21.59%. The firm had revenue of $403.81 million for the quarter.
John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.
