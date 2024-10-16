JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target to $47.00

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $43.50 to $47.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com cut Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.97.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Truist Financial

Truist Financial Stock Performance

TFC stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.77. The stock had a trading volume of 5,334,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,246,834. Truist Financial has a 52 week low of $26.95 and a 52 week high of $45.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $59.91 billion, a PE ratio of -33.89, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 57,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 57,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $2,518,908.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $295,208.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Truist Financial

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,643,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $453,854,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632,493 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 48.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,840,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $149,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,598 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 44.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,712,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,353,000 after purchasing an additional 834,048 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 278.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,112,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,379,000 after acquiring an additional 818,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $29,957,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.