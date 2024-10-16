JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on JPM. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $222.39 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $135.19 and a 12 month high of $225.48. The company has a market capitalization of $638.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $212.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.