JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom (OTC:NATKY) Trading 6.7% Higher – Here’s What Happened

JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom (OTC:NATKY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$39.50 and last traded at C$39.50. 800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 2,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$37.03.
JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom Trading Up 1.3 %
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$37.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$39.20.
About JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom
JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom engages in the exploration, production, processing, marketing, and sale of uranium and uranium products worldwide. It also processes rare metals; manufactures and sells beryllium, tantalum, and niobium products. In addition, the company provides communication and security services; and produces sulfuric acid and semiconductor materials.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.