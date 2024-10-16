K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 11th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.38. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share.

K92 Mining Stock Performance

Shares of K92 Mining stock opened at C$9.45 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.71. K92 Mining has a one year low of C$4.64 and a one year high of C$9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.06 and a beta of 1.07.

K92 Mining Company Profile

K92 Mining ( TSE:KNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$65.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$78.48 million. K92 Mining had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 8.25%.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of approximately 836 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.

