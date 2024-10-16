Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Acquires New Shares in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 129.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,079,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,416,000 after buying an additional 2,299,784 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Catalent in the first quarter valued at about $56,429,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Catalent in the second quarter valued at about $29,172,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Catalent by 2,792.9% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 516,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,150,000 after acquiring an additional 498,540 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Catalent by 222.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 644,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,219,000 after acquiring an additional 444,084 shares during the period.

Get Catalent alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CTLT shares. Baird R W downgraded Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Catalent from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Catalent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.83.

Catalent Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of CTLT opened at $60.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.06 and its 200 day moving average is $57.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of -9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.80 and a 12-month high of $61.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Catalent had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 22.72%. Research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Catalent

In related news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 9,088 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total transaction of $534,010.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,431,133.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Catalent news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 9,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total transaction of $534,010.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,521 shares in the company, valued at $10,431,133.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott Gunther sold 666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $39,660.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,360,264.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,410 shares of company stock valued at $732,680. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Catalent

(Free Report)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.