Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Acquires Shares of 4,876 NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,876 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the second quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the first quarter worth $27,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 706.3% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the second quarter worth $32,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $125.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.17. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.82 and a 1-year high of $135.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. NetApp had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 121.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Loop Capital raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total value of $88,971.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,694 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,782.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NetApp news, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 1,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total value of $208,266.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total transaction of $88,971.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,782.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NetApp Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Further Reading

