Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Buys New Holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 68,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,000. ChampionX accounts for 0.5% of Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in ChampionX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ChampionX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in ChampionX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in ChampionX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on ChampionX from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ChampionX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

CHX stock opened at $30.63 on Wednesday. ChampionX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.46 and a twelve month high of $39.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.70 and a 200 day moving average of $32.73.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $893.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.91 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. ChampionX’s payout ratio is 20.65%.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

