Karelian Diamond Resources (LON:KDR) Shares Down 14.3% – Here’s What Happened

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc (LON:KDR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 14.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.50 ($0.02). 1,108,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 240% from the average session volume of 325,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.75 ($0.02).

Karelian Diamond Resources Stock Down 14.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of £1.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 0.93.

About Karelian Diamond Resources

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc engages in the exploration and development of diamond deposits. It holds interests in the Lahtojoki diamond project located in the KuopioKaavi region in Finland; and the Seitaperä diamondiferous kimberlite pipe and the Riihivaara diamond projects situated in the Kuhmo area, Finland.

