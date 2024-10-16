Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 764,600 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the September 15th total of 661,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 209,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Kelly Services during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kelly Services in the second quarter valued at $39,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the first quarter worth $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

KELYA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

KELYA traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $20.80. 6,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,394. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.86 million, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.66 and its 200 day moving average is $21.88. Kelly Services has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.27.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kelly Services will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is currently 21.58%.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

