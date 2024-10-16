Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) PT Raised to C$10.50

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 64.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KEL. CIBC lifted their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.03.

KEL traded down C$0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$6.37. 207,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,964. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.13. Kelt Exploration has a one year low of C$5.01 and a one year high of C$8.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. Kelt Exploration had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of C$109.09 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Kelt Exploration will post 0.5224359 EPS for the current year.

In other Kelt Exploration news, Senior Officer Douglas Owen Macarthur sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.12, for a total transaction of C$183,600.00. In related news, Senior Officer Douglas Owen Macarthur sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.12, for a total transaction of C$183,600.00. Also, Director Michael Shea sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.08, for a total value of C$91,200.00. Corporate insiders own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in Western Canada. The company markets its crude oil and natural gas liquids primarily to third party. Kelt Exploration Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

