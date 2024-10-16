Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 335.20 ($4.38) and traded as high as GBX 350.70 ($4.58). Kenmare Resources shares last traded at GBX 343.50 ($4.49), with a volume of 179,744 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.48) price objective on shares of Kenmare Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

The company has a market cap of £297.14 million, a PE ratio of 482.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 335.14 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 335.31.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 3.57%. Kenmare Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,086.96%.

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of mineral sand products in China, the rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, rutile, and zircon; monazite; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

