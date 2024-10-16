Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 335.20 ($4.38) and traded as high as GBX 350.70 ($4.58). Kenmare Resources shares last traded at GBX 343.50 ($4.49), with a volume of 179,744 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.48) price objective on shares of Kenmare Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Kenmare Resources
Kenmare Resources Price Performance
Kenmare Resources Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 3.57%. Kenmare Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,086.96%.
About Kenmare Resources
Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of mineral sand products in China, the rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, rutile, and zircon; monazite; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kenmare Resources
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for Kenmare Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenmare Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.