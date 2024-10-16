Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Bought by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,509 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 327,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,785,000 after purchasing an additional 100,400 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $945,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,438 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $24.75 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.91 and a fifty-two week high of $25.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $54.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Activity

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $455,026.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,841.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $2,101,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 916,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,261,400.73. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $455,026.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,841.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,311 shares of company stock worth $3,121,891. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Kinder Morgan from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Argus raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.18.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

