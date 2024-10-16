KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) Short Interest Down 8.9% in September

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 341,300 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the September 15th total of 374,600 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 76,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

KNOT Offshore Partners Price Performance

NYSE KNOP traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $6.51. 98,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,697. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.85 and a 200-day moving average of $6.61. The stock has a market cap of $221.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 0.75. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 52 week low of $4.94 and a 52 week high of $9.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shipping company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $74.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.84 million. KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 2.84%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

KNOT Offshore Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 28th. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -13.16%.

Institutional Trading of KNOT Offshore Partners

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 297.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 116,623 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 87,283 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners in the second quarter valued at about $229,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 3.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,311,017 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,498,000 after purchasing an additional 41,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and discharge of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

