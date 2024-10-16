Know Labs, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KNW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Know Labs, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KNW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the September 15th total of 886,900 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 353,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Know Labs Price Performance

KNW stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.21. 295,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,729. Know Labs has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $0.94. The company has a market cap of $20.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.53.

Know Labs (NYSEAMERICAN:KNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Know Labs

Know Labs Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Know Labs stock. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Know Labs, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:KNW Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 95,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. owned approximately 0.12% of Know Labs at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

Know Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary sensor technology by radio and microwave spectroscopy in the United States. The company's proprietary platform technologies include ChromaID and Bio-RFID technologies that utilizes electromagnetic energy to detect, record, identify, and measure the signature of said materials or analytes.

