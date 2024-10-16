Know Labs, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KNW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Know Labs, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KNW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the September 15th total of 886,900 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 353,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.
KNW stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.21. 295,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,729. Know Labs has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $0.94. The company has a market cap of $20.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.53.
Know Labs (NYSEAMERICAN:KNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.
Know Labs Company Profile
Know Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary sensor technology by radio and microwave spectroscopy in the United States. The company's proprietary platform technologies include ChromaID and Bio-RFID technologies that utilizes electromagnetic energy to detect, record, identify, and measure the signature of said materials or analytes.
