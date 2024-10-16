KOK (KOK) Price Down 16.8% Over Last Week

KOK (KOK) traded 61% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One KOK token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KOK has a total market capitalization of $156,963.61 and $70,705.71 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, KOK has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00007719 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $67,923.66 or 0.99979005 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00013428 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000904 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00006994 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006400 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.48 or 0.00063992 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK (KOK) is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00075236 USD and is up 10.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $94,756.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

