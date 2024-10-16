Kopion Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Kopion Asset Management LLC lowered its position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 457,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 23,150 shares during the quarter. TechnipFMC accounts for 8.6% of Kopion Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Kopion Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $12,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTI. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC in the third quarter worth $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in TechnipFMC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FTI shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on TechnipFMC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.74.

FTI opened at $26.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.19 and its 200 day moving average is $26.21. TechnipFMC plc has a fifty-two week low of $18.33 and a fifty-two week high of $29.85. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.94 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.55%.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

