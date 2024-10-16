Kopion Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Kopion Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,118 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Tyler Technologies comprises 0.5% of Kopion Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Kopion Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 153.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 329.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 73 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

NYSE TYL opened at $601.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.98, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $582.08 and a 200 day moving average of $517.04. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $361.16 and a one year high of $606.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.06. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $540.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

TYL has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $627.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price (up from $560.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI raised Tyler Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.77.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.49, for a total value of $3,603,062.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,236,750. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $2,954,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $44,323,500. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.49, for a total value of $3,603,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,236,750. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,375 shares of company stock worth $17,049,739. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

See Also

