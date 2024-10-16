Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.62 and last traded at $25.59, with a volume of 31169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on KTOS. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 361.43 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $300.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Eric M. Demarco bought 12,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.19 per share, with a total value of $250,275.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,058,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,366,350.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,355 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $27,194.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,297.51. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco bought 12,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.19 per share, with a total value of $250,275.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,058,264 shares in the company, valued at $21,366,350.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,133 shares of company stock worth $1,437,327 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 222.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

