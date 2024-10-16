Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Short Interest Down 11.2% in September

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the September 15th total of 1,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 194,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days. Approximately 28.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Kura Sushi USA Stock Performance

Shares of KRUS stock opened at $84.01 on Wednesday. Kura Sushi USA has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $122.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1,200.14 and a beta of 1.89.

Institutional Trading of Kura Sushi USA

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRUS. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the first quarter worth $46,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 293.5% in the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 1st quarter worth $370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KRUS. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $89.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.38.

About Kura Sushi USA

