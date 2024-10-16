Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Short Interest Down 11.2% in September

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the September 15th total of 1,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 194,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days. Approximately 28.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of KRUS stock opened at $84.01 on Wednesday. Kura Sushi USA has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $122.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1,200.14 and a beta of 1.89.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRUS. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the first quarter worth $46,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 293.5% in the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 1st quarter worth $370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.
