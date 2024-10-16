LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Buys 1,208 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 93.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,643,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $453,854,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632,493 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Truist Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,338,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $401,663,000 after buying an additional 103,565 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Truist Financial by 3.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,932,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $346,957,000 after buying an additional 299,196 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Truist Financial by 6.7% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,931,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $191,600,000 after buying an additional 311,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 48.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,840,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $149,698,000 after buying an additional 1,261,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,396,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,250,011. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $26.95 and a 12 month high of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $59.92 billion, a PE ratio of -33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.55 and a 200 day moving average of $40.20.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -157.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Baird R W lowered Truist Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $295,208.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $295,208.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 57,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $2,518,908.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

