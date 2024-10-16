LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lowered its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 36.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,339 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Team Hewins LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in DexCom by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 2.5% in the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 32,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 864 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In other news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $51,585.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 264,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,318,872.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $29,457.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,217,436.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $51,585.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 264,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,318,872.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,824 shares of company stock worth $126,390. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DexCom Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,001,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,816,600. The firm has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.37. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.34 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DXCM. UBS Group lowered their price target on DexCom from $163.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DexCom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $156.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of DexCom from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.69.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

