Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target Increased to $59.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Susquehanna from $51.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the casino operator’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.92.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on LVS

Las Vegas Sands Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE LVS traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.44. The company had a trading volume of 863,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,796,563. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.41. Las Vegas Sands has a 12 month low of $36.62 and a 12 month high of $55.65. The stock has a market cap of $38.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 96,458 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after buying an additional 12,252 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,356,682 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $263,602,000 after buying an additional 633,028 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,898,186 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,815,760,000 after buying an additional 4,264,043 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,726 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 12,378 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 44.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,442 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.