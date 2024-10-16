Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.89 and traded as high as $16.02. Lee Enterprises shares last traded at $14.79, with a volume of 32,015 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Lee Enterprises in a report on Sunday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.26 and a 200 day moving average of $10.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.16 million, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.21.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($1.41). The business had revenue of $150.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.48 million. Lee Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 112.98% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lee Enterprises, Incorporated will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lee Enterprises stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE – Free Report) by 94.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,600 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 2.43% of Lee Enterprises worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers digital subscription platforms; daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and niche publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.

