Leerink Partnrs Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report released on Monday, October 14th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.49. The consensus estimate for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s current full-year earnings is $1.99 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s FY2024 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.28 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

XRAY has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.22.

XRAY stock opened at $24.31 on Wednesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $37.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.61 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.86% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 44.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 141,117 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,684,000 after buying an additional 43,230 shares in the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter valued at $846,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,409,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 369.9% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 123,580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 97,281 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the first quarter valued at $1,202,000. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently -74.42%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

