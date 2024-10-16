Legacy Financial Group LLC Has $592,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Legacy Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 47.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,741 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 292.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCO stock opened at $21.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.07. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.69 and a twelve month high of $21.18.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

