Legacy Financial Group LLC Has $7.83 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Legacy Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $7,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,934,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,913,000 after purchasing an additional 637,572 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,270,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,387,000 after acquiring an additional 28,060 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,137,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,633,000 after buying an additional 298,653 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,860,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,089,000 after acquiring an additional 105,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,548,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $96.43 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.46. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $71.27 and a 1 year high of $97.26. The company has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.5824 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.44.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

