Legacy Financial Group LLC Raises Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Legacy Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $15,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.5% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 78.4% in the third quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of IVW opened at $96.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $65.53 and a 12 month high of $98.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.89.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

