Leisure Capital Management Acquires 127 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Leisure Capital Management boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steele Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $251.00 to $246.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.44.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.7 %

ITW stock traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $259.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.41. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.50 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 99.74% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.17%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

See Also

